(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)

WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) — Treusell Road and Wilder Road in Warsaw are closed after a train collision Thursday morning.

New York State Police say a Norfolk Southern Train collided with a tractor-trailer, resulting in the road closure.

Police say there were no injuries and no derailment.

(Photo provided by New York State Police)

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.