ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Stafford man was killed Thursday morning after getting hit by a car on State Route 5 while getting his mail, according to New York State Police.

Deputies responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Investigators said that the driver of a 2010 GMC Sierra was heading west on Rt. 5 when they entered the turning lane and hit 74-year-old James R. Ehrmann.

After paramedics on-scene performed life-saving measures, Ehrmann was taken to United Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to NYSP, the 52-year-old driver of the Sierra was not impaired nor was distracted by a device at the time of the incident.