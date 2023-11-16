ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver is hospitalized after a collision with a school bus on Highland Avenue, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Officers on the scene said the driver’s car rear-ended the bus. She was taken to a nearby hospital. It’s unknown how severe her injuries are, if any. Police said that one child was on the bus with no physical injuries reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Highland Avenue and Pelham Road as the investigation is unfolding.

