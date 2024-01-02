ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting on Murray Street in Rochester.
Police were called to the area around 12:40 p.m. Officers on scene were told about a shooting victim nearby, according to investigators.
They found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and into surgery. Police said Tuesday afternoon he was in stable condition.
No one was arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Murray Street was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.