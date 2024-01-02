ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting on Murray Street in Rochester.

Police were called to the area around 12:40 p.m. Officers on scene were told about a shooting victim nearby, according to investigators.

They found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and into surgery. Police said Tuesday afternoon he was in stable condition.

Happening Now: Police presence on Murray st near Otis. RPD on scene along with MCSO k9. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/KAq7vxc6Sh — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) January 2, 2024

No one was arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Murray Street was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.