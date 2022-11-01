ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An internal investigation has found that a Rochester Police investigator committed at least one violation of department rules during a confrontation with an EMT in the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.

On July 11, according to RPD, a paramedic at the hospital allegedly bumped her door against Investigator Charles LoTiempo’s patrol car, which led to the investigator detaining the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.

According to Monroe Ambulance, the paramedic sought medical attention after receiving minor injuries from the incident.

RPD Chief David Smith was notified about the incident and conducted an internal investigation. The investigator was placed on paid suspension, according to RPD.

According to the RPD, LoTempio has a right to a hearing on the findings. He faces a range of discipline, including possible termination.

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Locust Club for comment. This story will be updated with their response.

