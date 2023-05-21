ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Rochester police say they were alerted by the City Camera room that an individual was observed on video getting into a vehicle and appeared to be injured on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse St.

RPD says moments after, they received calls for a person shot on Hudson Avenue. The victim was no longer on scene and was transported to Rochester General Hospital. Shortly after, a scene was located by officers.

Officers say they located a 30-year-old male Rochester resident suffering from one gunshot wound to the lower body. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to RPD.

RPD says that the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.