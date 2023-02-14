The steering wheel locks for Hyundai cars from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in late January. (Courtesy of MCSO)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has received 500 steering wheel locks, they announced Tuesday.

The locks are only for city residents who have Kias or Hyundais made between 2010 and 2020.

Starting at noon Tuesday, the locks will be available for free at each of the four Neighborhood Service Centers:

Northwest Quadrant: 400 Dewey Ave.

Northeast Quadrant: 500 Norton St.

Southwest Quadrant: 923 Geneseo St.

Southeast Quadrant: 320 N. Goodman St.

Supplies are limited. The RPD said they are hoping to secure additional locks next week.