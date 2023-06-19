ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two women were shot, and a man is injured after what appears to have been a verbal altercation on N. Clinton Ave. Monday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the 900 block of N. Clinton Ave. for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, officers located two victims, a 52-year-old female Rochester resident, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her lower body, and a 30-year-old female Rochester resident, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

RPD says the 52-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the 30-year-old victim was treated at the scene. They add a third victim, a 23-year-old male Rochester resident walked into an area hospital for treatment.

Officers say the 23-year-old was present during the incident, but say the non-life threatening injuries he sustained were not due to being shot.

RPD says a verbal altercation appears to be the cause of shooting. They add there are currently no suspects in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.