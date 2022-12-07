ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club held its ninth annual Officer Pierson Memorial Blood Drive today — in remembrance of Daryl Pierson — a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty back in 2014.

According to the Red Cross, the need for blood is constant. Every two to three seconds, someone in the country needs a unit of blood.

Executive Vice President of the Locust Club Adam Devincentis said that this is a great way to honor Officer Pierson’s memory, and for those affected by his loss to move forward in a positive way.

“It’s important when you have a loss like Daryl’s,” Devincentis said. “We’ve learned to grow from that and to just be there for each other. Our members come and give blood, some on duty some off duty. Anything we can do to just remind everybody that we’re here for each other and that it’s all about being together to help out with our community and our internal community.”