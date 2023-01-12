ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police (NYSP) said 38-year-old Rochester resident Bradley D. Jerry is set to receive charges after failing to pullover when they tried to stop the car he was driving, and later crashing into another vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

NYSP said they attempted to stop a driver — who they say was wanted by the State Police and other surrounding agencies on several warrant charges — on I-490 eastbound near the Churchville exit.

Troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks and flattened one tire on Jerry’s vehicle, but NYSP says Jerry continued to drive.

Jerry left I-490 at exit 5 where he drove through the stop sign, and into the path of a vehicle traveling southbound on Chili Center-Coldwater Road, according to NYSP.

NYSP said Jerry and his passenger, 42-year-old Rochester resident Lisa Gedney, were taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle traveling southbound, 40-year-old Jamie Glover, was also taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation and charges are pending, according to NYSP.