ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is dead after a crash involving three cars occurred in the Town of Newstead on Saturday morning, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said that a Kia and a Chevrolet were heading east on State Route 5. As the Kia tried to stop and turn into a driveway, the Chevrolet struck the back of the Kia before crossing into the center lane, hitting a Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 54-year-old Keith C. Wagner of Rochester. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NYSP, the Kia driver, who was 18 years old, was not wearing a seat belt during the crash. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center for serious injuries. The condition of the Chevrolet driver was not confirmed.

NYSP is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.