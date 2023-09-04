ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is dead after a motor vehicle accident involving his motorcycle in Dansville on Saturday, according to the Dansville Police Department.

Police said that 32-year-old Joshua A. Lott was riding his motorcycle south on Main Street with a passenger when a vehicle heading north turned into the Kwik Fill. The motorcycle and the vehicle ended up crashing.

Lott was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger on the motorcycle was airlifted to Strong Hospital with multiple injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to Noyes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in that vehicle refused treatment.

The Dansville Police Department is still continuing the investigation.