ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State troopers arrested a man from Rochester following a vehicle pursuit Friday evening in Rochester at the traffic stop at North Street and Bernard Street. Troopers identified the driver as 32-year-old Christopher R. Young who then fled.

According to NYSP, Young was driving a Ford Explorer and was not wearing his seatbelt. Young then struck an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of Joseph Avenue and Avenue D.

“The Ford Explorer then struck the curb near Joseph Avenue and Joseph Place, becoming disabled,” troopers said. “Young fled on foot with a gun in his hand, later discarding it in a garbage can on Joseph Place.”

Troopers took Young into custody. Young was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree (C Felony) and obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree (A Misdemeanor).

Troopers say Young will be processed and arraigned at a later date.