ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged following a three-month investigation into multiple burglaries in Orleans County, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Rochester resident Angel L. Marrero, 46, entered and stole property from three homes in the towns of Murray and Clarendon.

Marrero is charged with the following, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office:

Three counts of burglary in the second degree

Three counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree

Two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree

One count of petit larceny

Deputies said Marrero is facing additional charges in Monroe County for drug and weapon possessions. He was arraigned Friday in Orleans County CAP court and is currently being held on $40,000 bail.