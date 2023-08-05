ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged for the possession of a loaded rifle found on Galusha Street, according to New York State Police.

On Saturday, troopers say they observed a man standing outside a dark colored vehicle holding a loaded rifle.

According to NYSP, the man was detained while troopers examined the rifle. Troopers say the rifle contained 26 rounds of .223 ammunition, 25 rounds in the detachable 30-round high-capacity magazine, and one round in the chamber.

The individual originally identified himself under a fake name, and was later identified as Tyaire Collins, 30, of Rochester.

Collins is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in various degrees, and criminal impersonation in the second degree. He is being held at the Monroe County Jail for arraignment.