ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital turned its exterior lights blue beginning Sunday evening — in honor of RPD Officer Sino Seng and the late Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz.

RGH officials said the lights are blue to serve as a reminder of all the members of Rochester law enforcement who perform a dangerous job daily in order to keep the community safe.

The hospital extends its hearts to Officer Mazurkiewicz’s family and thanks Officer Seng for his service.