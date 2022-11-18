ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Six Rochester City Council members wrote a letter to the community Friday afternoon pledging action and an end to the dysfunction at the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB).

It comes a day after the PAB voted to terminate Conor Dwyer Reynolds, the interim Executive Director who sparked a six-month investigation into claims of harassment, discrimination, retaliation and overall dysfunction at the agency.

City Council President Miguel Melendez says they support the board’s decision to remove Reynolds but stresses the agency needs more oversight.

“We have no definitive answers today other than we want to stop the chaos and I think we want to get to what the public asked for which is accountability and to get there we have to have deep conversations. Some of us may have to look in the mirror too,” Rochester City Council President Miguel Melendez, Jr. said during the meeting.

In 2019, Rochester voters approved of establishing a sort of citizens watchdog group whose mission is to investigate reports of police misconduct and other complaints. Since its creation, PAB has been mired in internal controversies, legal battles, power struggles and complaints about leadership.

“The mismanagement of taxpayer dollars is problematic and how can we expect us hold police accountable when we have a police accountability board that’s not accountable to themselves or to us,” Rochester City Councilmember LaShay Harris said.

Council members say in the coming weeks they plan to engage the community as they work to fix or rebuild the PAB.

“We have an ultimate responsibility, as well as an oath we took to this community to make sure we are doing everything in our power to better the quality of life in regard to this particular situation,” Councilmember Willie J. Lightfoot, Sr. said during the meeting.

Three of the nine city council members did not sign today’s letter to the community.

FULL LETTER FROM THE ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL: