KENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said a road rage incident ended in double fatalities on Saturday in the Town of Kent. Two individuals died as a result of a collision, westbound on Interstate 84.

During an initial investigation, two men stopped in the right lane of travel and exited their cars due to a road rage altercation. Police said, Mark H. Hall, age 38, of Holmes, and Fabian A. Tirado, 22, of Wappinger, continued to argue when a third car struck both men at about 1:35 a.m.

Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Danbury Hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing.