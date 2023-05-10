GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation continues into three vehicles that were stolen and later recovered from two dealerships in Greece, according to the Greece Police Department.

Greece police say they responded to a citizen report of a suspicious vehicle leaving a car dealership on W. Ridge Road overnight Wednesday.

Officers say when they arrived, they determined there was an attempt by at least two suspects to steal two Hyundai’s from Matthew Hyundai. They add that both vehicles were later recovered.

Police were also able to determine one Kia that was stolen from Matthews Kia, which the Rochester Police Department later recovered.

The investigation remains ongoing.