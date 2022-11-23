Police have yet to provide an update

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Two individuals were shot inside a residence on Mosely Road Wednesday evening, and one was killed.

Officers from the Greece Police Department said they responded to the area and found one person dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Another individual was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. That person is listed in grave condition.

Police say this appears to be a domestic-related incident, there are no outstanding suspects at this time, and there is no danger to the public.

The Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the scene at this time.