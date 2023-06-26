ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A cyclist is dead after he was hit by a car in the area of East Ridge Road and Carter Street, according to the Irondequoit Police Department.

Officers said that upon arrival, they found the victim, who was approximately 50 years old in the middle of the road. They added he suffered major trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that the driver was heading west on East Ridge Road. Near the corner of Carter Street, the cyclist decided to cross in front of the moving car. After the cyclist was struck, the driver stayed on the scene and called 911.

Irondequoit police said the driver had the right of way and was cooperative with the investigation. No alcohol was suspected.

No criminal charges were announced and no names have been revealed.

