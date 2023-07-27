ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Champlain Street and Seward Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police arrived on scene just before 10:30 a.m. They say they located a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation, according to RPD. Police ask anyone with information to contact 911.

