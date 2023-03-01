A building near Main Street and Parrish Street is currently blocked off due to a police presence (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that the police investigation is in the area of Green Street and Main Street.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “officer-involved shooting” that took place near Main Street in Canandaigua Tuesday evening.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating the complaint of a reckless driver that started in East Bloomfield and ended in Canandaigua. They also said that this encounter was what led to the shooting.

Deputies said that no officers or civilians were injured as a result of the incident. It is currently unclear who the shooter was or how the officer was involved.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said they will provide more updates on the incident at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.