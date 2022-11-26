ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident in the Town of Leicester Saturday afternoon, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Dunkley Road in Leicester after receiving a report of a man that was run over by a bulldozer. Upon arrival, they learned that 72-year-old Thomas E. Swyers of Perry, NY went to the property to use the bulldozer to partially clear off a wooded area.

Authorities said that Swyers’s family requested help from friends after he failed to return home. Swyers was found dead in the woods.

Investigators revealed that Swyers was either working on the bulldozer or fell off and was dragged under the tracks of the bulldozer.

The incident remains under investigation, but police say the incident is believed to be an accident.

