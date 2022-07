SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a tweet by the Syracuse Police Department, a one-year-old child was inside of a car that was stolen on the 600 block of Wolf Street on Wednesday.

Police said that the child and vehicle were located on the 100 block of Murray Ave. The child was unharmed and no arrests have been made, the police shared.

The investigation is ongoing.

