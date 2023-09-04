ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are continuing an investigation into a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Lee Road and Ridgeway Avenue Sunday evening.

The crash happened right at the border of Rochester and Greece at approximately 8:30 p.m. that night. It is unclear what the condition of the person driving the motorcycle is.

News 8 has reached out to the Greece Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department for more information on the crash and will update this story with more information.

