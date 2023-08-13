ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on scene of Jay Street and Mt. Read Blvd. at around 12:30 a.m., their investigation revealed a sedan hit a motorcycle and then left the scene.

According to RPD, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the motorcycle had no injuries.

Police are currently investigating this crash. They ask anyone with information to call 911.