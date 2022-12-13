ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board announced on Monday a new hotline number to report tips and allegations of police misconduct.

According to the PAB’s website, the board’s new tip line is (585)-428-9999. This was changed because board members agreed that this number is easier to remember.

The agency also reported that they have more case managers to take these calls and those looking to report police misconduct can file a report on the PAB’s website.

The PAB said that the former number will remain active as they transition to the new phone systems.

This comes after the Police Accountability Board announced it has appointed Sherry Walker-Cowart as the interim director of the board.