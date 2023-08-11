ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Pittsburgh bicyclist died Thursday after injuries sustained after colliding with a car in Penn Yan, according to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 25, deputies say David H. Bialosky, 81, of Pittsburgh was participating in the Bon Ton Roulet — a regional cycling event — at the time of the collision.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on State Route 54 at Bath Road, the Yates County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bialosky was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital following the crash. According to deputies, he was treated there until being taken to Hospice Care.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, Penn Yann resident Dale E. Jensen, 67, was charged on one count of failing to yield the right of way.