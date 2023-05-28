ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed behind a residence on Townline Road, according to Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, the Orleans County 911 Center received a call of a plane down on Townline Road in the town of Ridgeway.

First responders found a plane down behind a residence. Further investigation revealed an experimental plane’s wings were found on the east side of Townline Road in an apple orchard, and the fuselage was located on the west side of the roadway, about 600 yards from the roadway in a hay field.

Sheriff Bourke says two people died as a result of the crash. He says they are currently working to identify the second individual and are working with the family of the first individual.

Initial indicators, according to Sheriff Bourke, are that the plane left the Gaines Airport on Rt. 279 in the town of Gaines. Sheriff Bourke says a witness said the pilot had been giving rides to individuals during the day, which he believes may be the cause of the crash.

“It appears that it was a catastrophic mechanical failure that caused the plane to come apart,” Sheriff Bourke said.

Deputies are still trying to remove the bodies from the wreckage, Sheriff Bourke said. The Federal Aviation Administration arrived on scene at around 9 p.m.

Sheriff Bourke adds it appears that when the plane never returned at the airport, individuals became concerned, and arrived at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Sheriff Bourke.

