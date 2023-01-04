STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger.

Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on November 13.

PAcast

The commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick was joined by Major Christopher Paris. Each first tipped their hand to the men and women from the state police in Troop N and the SERT team involved in the arrest.

Major Christopher Paris stated they were contacted by the FBI to help with surveillance of Kohberger after Idaho law enforcement issued a search warrant for his arrest.

Pennsylvania State Police SERT unit was then called to serve the search warrant, as it was a high-risk situation due to Kohberger being charged with quadruple homicide.

The search warrant was served in the early hours of December 30 to protect the investigators as well as Kohberger, explained Major Paris.

Paris said as they apprehended Kohberger multiple windows were broken in the process as they approached the home in Indian Mountain Lake Development in Chestnuthill Township where he was reported to have lived with his parents.

Major Christopher Paris District Attorney of Monroe County Mike Mancuso PAcast

Major Christopher Paris stated multiple items were seized from the home along with a white Elantra vehicle as part of the Idaho investigation.

First Assistant District Attorney of Monroe County Mike Mancuso believes Kohberger waived his extraction hearing to know the details of the court documents regarding his charges.

Officials confirm that Pennsylvania State Police will not release information on when Koherger will leave Pennsylvania. however, there is a 10-day limit for Kohbeger to return to Idaho.

Below you can watch the full press conference from Pennsylvania State Police regarding Bryan Kohbeger’s arrest.