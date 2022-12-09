The New York State Police are investigating a car crash that claimed the life of a woman from Penfield (Photo/New York State Police)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police are investigating a rollover car crash that occurred in the Town of Clay that killed a Penfield woman and injured a Brewerton man.

The rollover occurred late Thursday evening at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road. Troopers said that a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown was driving down Caughdenoy Road, with 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. as a passenger.

Traveling at a high rate of speed, Brown failed to negotiate a turn, causing her to drive off the shoulder of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment, crossed over Black Creed Rd., hit a utility pole, and overturned before finally resting in a yard.

Brown was extricated from the car and was pronounced dead. Rich was then taken to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries. The hospital says he’s in stable condition.

NYSP is still investigating the incident.