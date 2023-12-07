ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A passenger in a vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday evening in the Town of Conesus.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Robert Alford was a passenger in a car that was being driven on Stagecoach Road. The driver then left the road, struck a culvert, and then came to a rest.

Alford was pronounced dead on the scene. Deputies said the driver, a 60-year-old woman, had to be rescued from the car and then taken to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is working to investigate the circumstances of the crash.