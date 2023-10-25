ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is hospitalized after a motorcycle hit a deer in the Town of Gorham, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred in the area of Rt. 364 and County Road 1. They said that after hitting the deer, the woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle received a head injury. She was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The driver of the motorcycle did not report that he was injured and refused to be evaluated.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.