ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old has been sentenced on murder charges for his involvement in a fatal shooting in April 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Darrell Griffin was sentenced to 25 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections.

Back in April 2022, Rochester police responded to West Main Street outside of Minq Lounge, where Omar Hughley was found dead with a gunshot wound in the upper chest. Prosecutors say they determined that Hughley had been robbed at gunpoint, before being shot and killed.

Prosecutors say Griffin was previously convicted of the following for the armed robbery and murder of Hughley:

Murder in the second degree

Manslaughter in the first degree

Two counts of robbery in the first degree

Two counts of criminal possesion of a weapon in the second degree

Prosecutors say the Rochester Police Department identified Griffin as the shooter. Griffin was on parole and had an electronic ankle monitor for a previous criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree conviction at the time of the murder.