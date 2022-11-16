ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After six months of back-and-forth, the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment, discrimination, and policy violations of various members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) has concluded.

The 95-page report on the incidents — created by a third-party investigator unaffiliated with the Rochester Police Department, PAB, or City of Rochester — was released just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We have just received the outside and independent PAB report and are immediately sharing it with the public to be as transparent and accountable as possible,” City Council President Miguel A. Melendez, Jr. said in a statement. “City Council and the PAB are seeing this report at the same time as it is being made publicly available.”

The PAB was created in 2019, and began receiving cases in June 2022. The purpose of the organization is to review complaints against the Rochester Police Department. However, the organization has been rocked by a series of scandals, the most prominent of which surround former executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds, who was placed on administrative leave in May.

In June, Dwyer Reynolds went public with his side of the story, publishing a detailed account to his personal blog. He claimed that then-PAB chair Shani Wilson had been sexually harassing him, and a week after he reported her, used her power at the PAB to get him suspended.

Additionally, there have been other alleged violations of city and PAB policy. In October, the board called for the firing of acting manager Duwaine Bascoe, who replaced Dwyer Reynolds in May.

The lengthy report investigates all these claims, speaking with 39 witnesses on 25 total issues of harassment, policy violation, and or/discrimination.

Report Findings

Many of the claims made by and against members of the PAB were not substantiated, the report said. These include all claims of sexual harassment.

Despite a letter three weeks ago from the NYS Divsion of Human Rights claiming probable cause, Dwyer Reynolds’ claims of sexual harassment and retaliation by Wilson were not substantiated. The report states that multiple witnesses said the two had “mutual romantic interest and attraction” between them.

“Though some of the conduct complained of was clearly inappropriate, Investigators were unable to conclude that conduct by Wilson toward Dwyer Reynolds, was unwelcome or retaliatory.”

Dwyer Reynolds identified his suspension from the PAB as retaliatory, the report says, however the findings showed that Wilson “had no role in the vote to remove him”

Additionally, claims of sexual harassment, retaliation, and discrimination, “made by and against other PAB employees could not be substantiated.”

“We are as eager as everyone else in the community to read it, to digest its contents and to review its recommendations,” Melendez stated at the time of release. “All of us who believe in holding our police department accountable to the public will be reviewing this important document, so we can finally get the PAB on track to begin the work it was created to do.”

The investigation was conducted by the law firm Constangy Brooks, Smith and Prophete (CBSP). The national firm specializes in labor and employment law, and exclusively represents management.

Full Report