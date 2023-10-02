ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board published its first annual report on the board’s activities and findings between June 2022 and June 2023.

According to the report, the PAB received over 300 reports from the community, such as allegations of police misconduct, praise for officers, and recommendations on the Rochester Police Department’s policies.

In terms of investigations, PAB says they placed 150 reports under investigation — one of these investigations was into RPD’s policies on pepper spray and beanbag guns. The pepper spray policy investigation was due to an incident where a 9-year-old girl in handcuffs was pepper-sprayed.

The PAB also said they launched two proposals for change, one of which was “The Right to Know: A Proposal for Change” regarding how officers identify themselves on duty and another was “Police Data Transparency: A Proposal for Change” on the collection and reporting of information about what officers do.

Lastly, they reported that the PAB has engaged in over 120 community events during this time, aiming at listening to community members’ recommendations and actions for law enforcement.

Over the summer, however, city council conducted an online survey to gauge feedback on the PAB. The survey found that a majority of the participants found the board ineffective and were not confident in the PAB carrying out its mission.