ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board announced they are launching two investigations into certain policies of the Rochester Police Department.

For the first investigation, the board says they will be looking into the actions of two officers who were involved in an incident on January 29, 2021.

During the incident, a 9-year-old girl was handcuffed and placed into a patrol car. When she refused to listen to commands, the officer pepper sprayed the girl. The officer who used the irritant was suspended and three others were put on administrative leave.

Board members say that they will analyze a general order implemented in December 2021, review other general orders and policies, evaluate if these policies are effective and implementable, and recommend how to strengthen them.

For the second investigation, the PAB says they will analyze RPD’s beanbag gun program — the rollout of the program and the training used.

A beanbag gun fires a fabric bag full of lead shot, and is designed to stun or knock the target to the ground.

The PAB will evaluate beanbag gun-related policies, their effectiveness of them, and how to strengthen them.

This investigation comes after RPD announced a plan to equip patrol vehicles with beanbag-firing shotguns following the fatal shooting of Tyshon Jones. The PAB says that, while these are less lethal, they can still cause serious injury.

After they complete both investigations, the PAB will release their findings, which they say will include details of RPD policies and questions that analysts hope to answer as they investigate.