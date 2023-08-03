ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board held a public input session Thursday night.

The agency is looking to gain feedback for their latest ‘Right to Know’ proposal. The proposed legislation aims to enhance police accountability. It’s also an analysis of how RPD officers identify themselves while on duty.

News 8 spoke to Jonathan Khouray, a policy and data analyst with PAB, to learn more about the proposal entails.

He says once all public input has been collected, PAB will analyze all of the comments and recommendations and come up with a revised proposal draft, which will be presented to Rochester City Council.