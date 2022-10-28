ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 250 people attended the 11th annual New York Women in Law Enforcement training conference in Fairport on Friday morning.

At the conference, attendees met with experts, panelists, and other law enforcement members to talk about the unique challenges women face in policing.

The issues that were discussed include solutions to reduce violence, de-escalation tactics, and the state’s goal to increase the percentage of women in law enforcement.

Barbara Lark, the First Deputy Commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department, explained why the conference is crucial.

“[It is] absolutely necessary because sometimes there are supervisors and patrol officers in their individual departments that don’t necessarily have other women of higher rank in their department that they can network with and mentor with so they get it when they come here,” Lark said.

This was the first time the conference was held in person before the pandemic.