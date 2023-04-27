GREECE, NY (WROC) — Bright and early Thursday morning, News 8 got the chance to ride along with law enforcement on patrol in Greece. The occasion? The ‘No Empty Chair Campaign’, it’s a week-long effort to prevent drivers from speeding past stopped, flashing school buses.

New York State Trooper Laura Lenhard was on patrol with other law enforcement making sure drivers were halting for the stopped buses as they picked up students.

“It’s called ‘The No Empty Chair Campaign’, it’s to make sure young drivers and students are staying safe and trying to make sure everyone graduates,” Lenhard said.

Lenhard said there is plenty to remind drivers to slow, and stop, when buses are picking up and dropping off kids.

“They have the stop signs with the arms that come out with the red lights to warn the drivers, they have the yellow flashing lights that give the drivers a warning,” she said.

Lenhard said there has been a reduction in violations recently. David Richardson with Greece Central Schools said daily, there’s always an instance of a driver breaking the law.

“It’s concerning for our student’s safety, especially when students could be crossing the street,” he said.

He said they are seeing more violations than they did five years ago. Part of it he said was COVID and drivers not used to buses.

“People are in more of a hurry. I think we are seeing more speeders,” said Richardson.

Thankfully he said no students have been injured, but there have been close calls. Lenhard said as a driver, you don’t see everything when a bus is stopped.

“They don’t know if there is a kid coming from the other side, so that’s why both ways of traffic both have to stop for that school bus,” said Lenhard.

Lenhard said you’ve been warned. She and others have no issue helping you remember what to do.

“If someone is breaking the law and you don’t give out a ticket, they’re not going to learn from their mistake,” said Lenhard.

Each day this week will have a different focus, all aimed at keeping students safe, like monitoring speeding, seatbelts, and cell phone use. The Greece Central School District transports 10,000 students to 88 schools across the county every day.