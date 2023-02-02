K9 Kelly will be retiring from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office (Photo/Ontario County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of K9 Kelly after eight years of service.

K9 Kelly joined the Sheriff’s Office as a partner to then-Deputy Stephen Swarthout in March 2015. Since then, he has worked in several roles, including partner, protector of Deputy Swarthout, and the socialite of the office.

K9 Kelly has also worked to make sure those who visit the Sheriff’s Office — including victims and children — feel welcome.

His accomplishments include locating multiple missing persons and suspects, finding illegal drugs, and keeping now-Sergeant Stephen Swarthout safe.

K9 Kelly will be spending his free time during retirement with Sgt. Swarthout and his family.