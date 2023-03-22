ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced that a corrections officer has been arrested for eavesdropping at the Ontario County Courthouse.

In January 2023, deputies said that they were notified that the officer, who was assigned to security detail at the courthouse, was using an electronic hearing device to listen in on other people’s conversations.

As an investigation was launched, deputies said the officer was re-assigned to the jail. After the investigation and a consultation with the DA, Deputy Adam Broadwell was arrested and charged with eavesdropping, possession of an eavesdropping device, and official misconduct.

Deputy Broadwell was issued an appearance ticket and was released. Deputies say he was suspended without pay.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.