ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged after he struck a juvenile with his car on State Route 444 Sunday, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a motor vehicle accident involving a person being struck just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say a juvenile female was walking north on State Route 444 when Michael T. Defrancesco, 39, who was traveling northbound, crossed over the white fog line and struck the juvenile.

The juvenile was seriously injured, according to OCSO, and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight to be treated for her injuries. Deputies add the injuries are not life threatening.

Deputies say Defrancesco was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular assault in the second degree, driving while ability impaired by a drug, and other NYS vehicle and traffic violations.