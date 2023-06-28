LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A bicyclist is dead after she was hit by a car on Groveland Station Road Friday, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to Groveland Station Road near Hammond Road Friday morning for reports from an OnStar notification of a motor vehicle rollover. The sheriff’s office adds another call from a witness that a bicyclist was also involved.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says Patricia M. Moonen, 67, from Groveland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An investigation by Livingston County deputies determined Monnen had been riding a bicycle southbound on Groveland Station Road in the town of Sparta when she was struck from behind by Aimee L. Pagano, 44, from Mount Morris.

Deputies add the investigation also revealed Pagano was operating southbound on Groveland Station Road at the time of the crash. Pagano was not injured as a result of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.