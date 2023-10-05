ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officer Sino Seng, who was with Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz on the night of the shooting that killed him, will be testifying on Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of the shooting.

Officer Seng was partners with Officer Mazurkiewicz on the evening of July 21, 2022. The two officers were inside an unmarked police vehicle on Bauman Street.

While on duty, a man approached the vehicle and opened fire, shooting Officer Mazurkiewicz twice and hitting Officer Seng in his lower body. A 15-year-old girl inside a home was also struck by a bullet.

RPD said that Officer Seng got out and returned fire, but was unable to hit the suspect.

Kelvin Vickers was accused of being the man who fatally shot Officer Mazurkiewicz and injured Officer Seng, among two other homicides. Police said that he was found inside the crawlspace of a nearby home.

The trial of Vickers began in September, with jurors listening to testimonies from police officers and were recently shown surveillance footage of the day and evening the two officers were shot.

Officer Seng is expected to take the stand at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.