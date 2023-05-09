ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul honored 55 police officers on Tuesday – marking May 9 to be Police Memorial Day. Among the 55 officers honored, was Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz from Rochester Police Department.

Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21, 2022, while conducting surveillance. Police say that it was a “shooting ambush.”

“Every day, the selfless men and women in police departments across the state put their lives on the line to protect us, knowing they may not make it home,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we honor these 55 police officers, and we join their loved ones in remembering their unwavering commitment and dedication to our safety.”

In honor of the New York State Police Officers Memorial Remembrance Ceremony – the Fairport Lift Bridge will be lit up in blue tonight – along with other landmarks in New York State.