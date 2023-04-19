ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be mailing invitations for the annual Sheriff’s Institute’s Honorary Membership Drive.

Over the next two weeks, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office will be mailing out invitations in randomly selected mailboxes across the county. These invitations will be sent out over the next two weeks.

According to deputies, dues from these memberships help sheriff’s offices with crime victim services, training, education, scholarships, and awards programs.

In addition, the memberships also fund programs such as the Sheriff’s Summer Camp on Keuka Lake. The camp invites over 800 economically challenged kids from across the state to participate with sheriffs and personnel in a positive environment.

Those who did not receive an invitation in the mail and would still like to contribute to the drive can do so on the Sheriff’s Institute’s website.