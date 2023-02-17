ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A female pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a pick-up truck on Rt. 104 overnight into Friday, according to the New York State Police.

NYSP said that around 2:10 a.m., the victim was walking in the center lane heading eastbound when she was hit by the pick-up truck, which was unable to avoid her. The truck was also hit by another vehicle.

Troopers then said that the pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is being treated for her serious injuries.

Neither of the drivers showed signs of impairment or intoxication and neither was injured, according to troopers. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.