Editor’s Note: NYSP’s full press conference is available at the bottom of this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police will be holding a press conference on an incident that led to a driver being fatally shot by a trooper.

According to NYSP, a state trooper tried pulling over a 1995 Cadillac Sunday night on I-490 West near Innovative Field. The driver continued driving, and the chase ended up at Rochester Tech Park.

Troopers said the driver hit a rail, jumped a curb, and landed in a field. It was alleged that the suspect fired a close-range shot while they were getting arrested. NYSP said that the trooper returned fire and hit the suspect, killing the individual. The trooper was treated on scene for an injury.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning in Canandaigua.

Full press conference: